Local Authority Statistics: September 2024 Quarter

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 11:15 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Local authority statistics provides information on the performance of core non-trading activities of New Zealand's territorial and regional councils.

  • Local authority statistics: September 2024 quarter - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/local-authority-statistics-september-2024-quarter
  • CSV files for download- https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
