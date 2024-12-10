Auckland Council’s First Urban Heat Assessment Reveals “heat Islands” In The City

If you often feel hotter in the city than in more suburban or rural areas, it turns out, you’re not wrong!

Residents and visitors in a built-up metropolitan area do experience the phenomenon, known as the “urban heat island” effect, according to the latest data for Auckland.

In a first for New Zealand, Auckland Council has released a report, Auckland Urban Heat Assessment, that highlights the impact of land cover on temperatures across the region, particularly within city areas where high-density buildings and infrastructure trap heat.

Chair of the Policy and Planning Committee Councillor Richard Hills says the report gives the council the data needed to understand the impacts of heat on Auckland’s vulnerable communities.

“While all of us feel the effects of summer heat, the research shows certain parts of the city have significantly hotter temperatures than others. Neighbourhoods with less tree cover, more concrete, and limited access to cooling infrastructure, experience even more intense temperatures.

“This work will help Auckland plan for and adapt to hotter days which are expected to become more frequent with climate change and it will aid us in preparing the city for future summers by building resilience across the region.

“Some of the preparatory work that is already underway to address the city’s heat pockets includes our urban ngahere programme where we are planting thousands of mature trees on berms and in parks that have the lowest canopy cover, and transplanting a significant number of mature trees that have been grown in nurseries as part of projects like Quay Street and the Te Hā Noa regeneration project,” say Councillor Hills.

The Urban Heat Assessment provides high-resolution heat maps that visually illustrate how various neighbourhoods are impacted by heat based on Auckland’s hottest summer to date.

Auckland Council’s Chief Sustainability Officer Kataraina Maki says the report is a tool for public awareness and action to help build a climate resilient Auckland.

“These pockets of heat do not blanket the city equally so we want Aucklanders to understand how the heat may impact them and what steps they can take to reduce its effects.

“The research will also guide where we prioritise our investment to lessen the impacts of heat islands in the city like focusing on increasing green spaces to create “cool” centres,” says Ms Maki.

Key findings:

Urban heat islands : due to the concentration of concrete, asphalt, and other materials that retain heat, certain urban areas are warmer than their rural counterparts

: due to the concentration of concrete, asphalt, and other materials that retain heat, certain urban areas are warmer than their rural counterparts Community health risks : hotter temperatures can aggravate health issues, particularly for people with pre-existing conditions, elderly residents, and those experiencing economic hardship

: hotter temperatures can aggravate health issues, particularly for people with pre-existing conditions, elderly residents, and those experiencing economic hardship Vulnerable groups: people living in densely populated or in neighbourhoods without green space or access to resources, face a greater risk of heat-related harm.

What Aucklanders can do?

To help with community resilience to climate impacts, the council offers a few practical steps Aucklanders can take to help reduce heat:

Plant and protect trees: green spaces cool neighbourhoods and improve air quality

Make homes heat-ready: installing reflective materials, insulating homes, having good ventilation, and using fans can make a big difference

Support community cooling initiatives: participate in or advocate for cooling projects like urban tree planting, rooftop gardens, and reflective pavements.

The report is now available on Knowledge Auckland

This initiative is part of Auckland Council’s commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of Auckland’s communities today and into the future. By understanding and addressing the urban heat island effect, the council and its partners are working to ensure all Aucklanders can thrive in a warmer region.

Read the Auckland Urban Heat Assessment report summary here

City Centre Masterplan blueprints the planting of trees

Large scale tree planting has been carried out in the last decade in two waterfront neighbourhoods: Wynyard Quarter and the City Centre’s downtown area. These two newly regenerated parts of the city centre are within a square kilometre, and more than a thousand tree specimens have been planted there since the re-design work led by the Auckland Council group began. The transformation of this area – called the Harbour Edge Stitch - was blueprinted by the City Centre Masterplan, first published in 2012 and refreshed in 2020.

Currently under construction, Te Hā Noa is the latest project in Auckland Council’s midtown regeneration programme contributing to the city centre ngahere. The first section of the redesigned street between Elliott Street and Queen Street opened in October 2024.

Read about the Urban Ngahere (Forest) Strategy and Transformational Move 6: The Green Link

For more story and more visit OurAuckland

