SPCA Celebrates Ban On Greyhound Racing In New Zealand

SPCA is ecstatic at the announcement today by Deputy Prime Minister the Right Honourable Winston Peters who has finally put an end to commercial greyhound racing in New Zealand.

Mr Peters, the Minister of Racing, has today announced the Greyhound Racing Industry will shut down after a twenty-month transition period to allow dogs to be rehomed and people to exit the business. The 26/27 season will not go ahead.

This means that approximately 3,500 dogs involved in the racing industry will soon no longer be put at risk of injury, distress, or avoidable death.

Emergency legislation which will make it an offence to kill a greyhound without a vet and for reasons other than justified health or behaviour will be passed under urgency today.

SPCA’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale says the decision marks a hard-fought victory.

“Thank you, Mr Peters, for making this challenging but right decision for greyhounds and for showing compassion for dogs made to work in a dangerous gambling industry. Thank you for listening to evidence, experts, and the New Zealand public. Thank you for paving the way for these dogs to live a good life.”

The ban is a result of SPCA’s patient and tireless advocacy for dogs in greyhound racing and a win for thousands of New Zealanders who joined the calls on successive Governments to shut the industry down.

Greyhound racing has long been out of favour with 75% of New Zealanders saying they support a ban, preferring to see these dogs as pets not bets.

The first damning report into the welfare of the greyhound racing industry came in 2013 from the WHK review.

In 2017 came the Hansen report. Minister of Racing, Winston Peters, called the findings “disturbing and deeply disappointing.”

In 2021 came another damning report which prompted the Labour government to put the industry officially ‘on notice.’ Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) was given a clear ultimatum; “either make the improvements needed or risk closure.”

In its 2022 review of the industry the Racing Integrity Board stated that “if animal welfare was at the heart of decisions being made by the GRNZ board, more progress would have been made.”

“We are relieved, and absolutely thrilled, that after years of being given many “last chances” GRNZ has been directed to shut this business down,” says Dr Dale.

“We hope Mr Peter’s leadership on animal welfare inspires the very few remaining countries who still have a commercial greyhound industry to follow New Zealand’s brave example.”

SPCA supports a transition period to allow dogs to be responsibly placed in loving homes, enjoying freedom to run, not race. SPCA also favours a fair and just transition for all those involved in the industry and looks forward to working with GRNZ and other stakeholders to ensure positive outcomes and traceability of every dog as they exit the racing industry.

“Our huge thanks to every supporter who helped get this decision across the finish line,” Dr Dale says.

“Finally, a win for the dogs.”

