Police Responding After Man Located Critically Injured In Naenae

Police are responding to an incident in Seddon Street, Naenae.

Emergency services were alerted at 3.20pm that a person had been located critically injured in the street.

At this early stage Police are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

Cordons have been put in place on Seddon Street and residents are asked to follow the directions of officers on the cordons.

