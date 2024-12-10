Customs Arrests Passenger With Gift-wrapped Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine concealment (Photo/Supplied)

Customs is sending a stern warning to drug smugglers this busy summer travel season after arresting a 29-year-old Canadian national at Auckland International Airport for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine wrapped as a Christmas gift inside her carry-on duffle bag.

The woman arrived in Auckland on a flight from Vancouver in Canada on Sunday 8 December 2024 and was questioned by Customs officers on arrival. A baggage search found her with an estimated 10.2 kilograms of methamphetamine wrapped as a Christmas present.

This amount of the drug would have been worth up to NZ$3.8million in street value and a potential social harm cost of approximately $10.7 million.

“This is a classic attempt by transnational organised criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season. But a busy airport does not mean Customs is not focussed on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk. The airport teams are made up of vigilant officers who are intently focussed on catching those trying to bring harm to New Zealand,” says Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams.

“Customs takes a layered approach to protecting the border and every single passenger is risk assessed even before they arrive in New Zealand. Criminal syndicates will use whatever tactics necessary to smuggle drugs, including manipulating people to do their bidding.

“These criminal groups make the mistake of thinking Customs won’t chase smaller targets, but we know that drugs sent from North America are an increasing risk and we are prepared. We also have an excellent working relationship with our Canadian partners and collaborate with them closely to, in some cases, stop the drug couriers even before they board a flight here.”

The arrested woman has appeared in the Manukau District Court on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug. She has been remanded in custody.

Anyone who has concerns about possible smuggling behaviour can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

