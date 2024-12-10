Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Customs Arrests Passenger With Gift-wrapped Methamphetamine

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

Methamphetamine concealment (Photo/Supplied)

Customs is sending a stern warning to drug smugglers this busy summer travel season after arresting a 29-year-old Canadian national at Auckland International Airport for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine wrapped as a Christmas gift inside her carry-on duffle bag.

The woman arrived in Auckland on a flight from Vancouver in Canada on Sunday 8 December 2024 and was questioned by Customs officers on arrival. A baggage search found her with an estimated 10.2 kilograms of methamphetamine wrapped as a Christmas present.

This amount of the drug would have been worth up to NZ$3.8million in street value and a potential social harm cost of approximately $10.7 million.

“This is a classic attempt by transnational organised criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season. But a busy airport does not mean Customs is not focussed on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk. The airport teams are made up of vigilant officers who are intently focussed on catching those trying to bring harm to New Zealand,” says Customs Manager Auckland Airport, Paul Williams.

“Customs takes a layered approach to protecting the border and every single passenger is risk assessed even before they arrive in New Zealand. Criminal syndicates will use whatever tactics necessary to smuggle drugs, including manipulating people to do their bidding.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“These criminal groups make the mistake of thinking Customs won’t chase smaller targets, but we know that drugs sent from North America are an increasing risk and we are prepared. We also have an excellent working relationship with our Canadian partners and collaborate with them closely to, in some cases, stop the drug couriers even before they board a flight here.”

The arrested woman has appeared in the Manukau District Court on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug. She has been remanded in custody.

Anyone who has concerns about possible smuggling behaviour can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 