Further Arrest In Lake Horowhenua Homicide

Police have made a further arrest for murder in relation to the death of Robert Albert at Lake Horowhenua in October.

As part of the investigation, two search warrants were executed in Levin township today.

The arrested man, a 40-year-old, was located at one of the addresses, as was a cut-down firearm.

The man is set to appear in Levin District Court tomorrow [Wednesday 11 December] charged with murder and with unlawful possession of a pistol.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson

