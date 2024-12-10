Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZVA Supports Government’s Decision To End Greyhound Racing

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 5:48 pm
Press Release: NZVA

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) Te Pae Kīrehe supports the Government’s decision to end greyhound racing based on its own long-standing concerns about animal welfare within the industry.

We have been concerned for some time about greyhound welfare in New Zealand’s racing industry. There were significant welfare risks and compromises to greyhounds, which needed to be minimised and adequately balanced, with provisions that ensured the animals had a life worth living.

We had advocated for measurable and sustained improvement in the welfare and proper care of greyhounds. Some progress had been made by the greyhound racing industry, but like the government, we believe this was too little too late.

The NZVA also believes the industry needs to be closed down under close external supervision and strong internal governance to ensure animal welfare standards are maintained. This includes care of greyhounds in the final racing period and the measured release of greyhounds from the industry into permanent homes. Heightened traceability of the whereabouts of retiring greyhounds, including through adoptions, will be an important requirement.

- NZVA Chief Executive Kevin Bryant

