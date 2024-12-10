Seed Funding Allocated To Local Community And Affordable Housing Projects

Kāpiti Coast District Council is supporting six local community projects that aim to increase access to community and affordable housing in the district.

Funding of $150,000 from the previous Government’s Better Off Fund towards Council’s housing programme was originally allocated to the seed fund. However, the high quality of applications received convinced Council’s Strategy, Operations and Finance Committee to increase the allocation to $200,000. This is to ensure all projects have sufficient funding to make meaningful progress to their next stage.

Councillor Martin Halliday said the projects ranged from feasibility studies for new community housing developments to projects that will support older people to find alternative housing solutions in the district.

“There are great organisations within our community already involved in or wanting to start working on improving access to affordable housing in Kāpiti,” he said.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is a basic need for a community and remains one of our Council’s top priorities.

“The fund was set up to help give local projects the boost they need, and we look forward to sharing more about the projects as they progress.”

The successful recipients are as follows:

Homes For Good Trust - to develop models of housing provision for older persons.

Te Kura ā Iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano Charitable Trust - to support the development of a pilot project.

Bedrock Housing - to conduct a feasibility study.

Te Āhuru Mōwai - to undertake feasibility assessments.

Kāpiti Impact Trust - to undertake feasibility assessments.

Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki - to conduct a feasibility study.

The one-off seed fund will support the recipients to initiate and progress the next stage of their projects with greater certainty.

Read more about the fund at Community and Affordable Housing Seed Fund - Kāpiti Coast District Council

