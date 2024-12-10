Young Volunteer Lends A Hand At Charity

Caio Martins is just finishing his Year 12 studies but he’s already an old hand when it comes to volunteering.

He’s been volunteering for One Love Charity events - like the Tauranga Diwali Festival and Holi Colour Splash - and they can’t speak highly enough of his work ethic.

“Teenager Caio has shown exceptional commitment and enthusiasm at our last two big community events,” says the Charity’s Bela Reid. “He works extra long hours, retains his smile and keeps asking ‘what can I do next?’ He has become a vital part of our events team.”

Caio, 17, is also impressed with the charity in how they manage him.

“It was a really amazing experience. They gave me the right instructions and always kept me really well informed about the event. Bella was really organised and on the day it was really social and really fun.”

He really enjoyed cooking and talking to the people, and managing the kids’ activities as they were really fun to work with. They ended up throwing paint at each other at the Holi event, and he enjoyed working the photo booth at the Diwali event.

“I like to help at these events. People can’t do these big events on their own, they need other people to help.”

Caio is originally from Brazil.

“I moved to New Zealand for better learning opportunities and a safer environment. After finishing Year 13, I plan to start university with the goal of becoming a psychiatrist—at least, that’s the plan for now!

“Young people should volunteer. It’s a really good experience. You learn a lot about new cultures.

Volunteering Services manager Angela Wallace says there are plenty of opportunities for people of all ages to volunteer around the region.

“Anyone can check out the huge range of opportunities on the Volunteering Services website www.volunteeringservices.org.nz”

