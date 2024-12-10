Operation Poster: Gang Funeral In Hawke’s Bay

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander:

The public can expect a highly visible Police presence in and around Hawke’s Bay in coming days as Police respond to a gang-related funeral.

Members of the Mongrel Mob are expected to be travelling into Hawke’s Bay to pay their respects, following the death of a significant member last weekend.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner. The gathering and funeral for the deceased is taking place in Napier over the next few days, and Police have provided extra staff from across Eastern District and from other Districts to support the operation.

Our objective is to ensure public safety and compliance with the law, while respecting the rights of those present to grieve their loss.

There will be no tolerance for breaches of the law, including the Gangs Act 2024, nor for any unsafe or intimidating behaviour. If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111. If you are reporting matters after the fact, contact 105 either online or over the phone.

