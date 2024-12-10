Aigantighe Heritage House Reopens After 7 Years With A Garden Party Celebration

Timaru District Council is delighted to announce its much anticipated grand reopening of the Heritage House. To celebrate the revival of this cultural treasure and to ‘warm the house’ once again, Aigantighe is hosting a garden party on December 14 and 15. The family friendly event invites art enthusiasts, community members, and lovers of historic houses to join in this special occasion, marking the gallery's return to the public.

The gallery, renowned for its rich heritage and extensive permanent collection of significant New Zealand and international art, has undergone essential earthquake strengthening to ensure the safety and preservation of its priceless collection for future generations.

“The reopening will feature a captivating new exhibition, Domestic Reveries. This display will showcase contemporary works on loan from renowned artist Jacqueline Fahey, alongside four percent of the gallery’s permanent collection. This exhibition taps into the narrative of domestic life entwined with art, using the intimate setting of the home to thread together the connection between the treasures of Aigantighe- the art and the domestic space of the gallery,” Exhibitions Curator Izzy Hillman said.

Aigantighe House boasts a rich history, originally serving as the residence of the Grant family before being transformed into a public art gallery in 1956.

The seismic strengthening and restoration project was undertaken by Canterbury-based Farrell Construction, experienced in working with heritage buildings, and projects in South Canterbury and used a multitude of local sub-contractors to ensure local people worked on the project.

The restoration efforts have focused not only on meeting safety standards but also on preserving and highlighting the building's unique heritage features.

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Aigantighe House Gallery. This reopening is not just about the physical space; it's about reigniting the passion for art and culture in our community. We've curated a diverse collection that reflects the gallery's legacy of gifting and our dedication to supporting artistic expression,” Aigantighe Art Gallery Manager Cara Fitzgerald said.

“The garden party promises to be a highlight of the event, offering guests an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Aigantighe House while mingling with artists, art lovers, and members of the community. Attendees can look forward to live music performances, and a kapa haka performance from Arowhenua Marae.”

“Guided tours of the newly renovated house will be available throughout the event. These tours will provide an in-depth look at the gallery's history, the renovation process, and the featured artworks.”

“Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the artists and their creations, bringing art to the people which was the Grant family’s goal when they donated the house to the people of Timaru.”

"The garden party is our way of saying thank you to the community for being patient while we worked on getting this house ready for you to enjoy again. It's a celebration of art, community, and the bright future ahead for Aigantighe House Gallery."

Join us for an unforgettable day out as we celebrate the reopening of Aigantighe House Gallery and the vibrant cultural heritage it represents.

Event Details

Aigantighe Reopening Garden Party

December 14 &15 from 12pm to 4pm

Aigantighe Art Gallery 29 Wai-iti Road

