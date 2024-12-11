‘Now I Can Buy My Children A Christmas Gift’ - More Than 6,000 Families Get Surprise Holiday Food Delivery

More than 6,000 families across New Zealand will receive essential support these holidays with the delivery of $1.4 million worth of food from KidsCan. The food packs are being offered to the families of every child the charity supports though its 203 partner early childhood centres.

Each family will receive 32kg worth of food, including fresh vegetables, fruit, meat, and pantry staples, enough to sustain a family of four for seven to ten days. The initiative, which comes at the end of a particularly tough year for families in poverty, has been made possible thanks to the generous support of Graeme and Robyn Hart.

"We know more families are struggling to make ends meet, and the holidays only amplify their stress," says Julie Chapman, CEO and founder of KidsCan. "This funding couldn’t have come at a better time and will provide our most vulnerable families with much-needed relief from food insecurity. Some parents have shared that with this gift of food they can now afford to buy Christmas gifts for their children instead.”

It is the first time KidsCan has had the funding to provide food support to families during the holidays. The charity, which has been feeding school children since 2005, and preschoolers since 2019, typically provides support during the school term. It now partners with 1100 schools and early childhood centres nationwide, aiming to reduce barriers to education by providing food, jackets, shoes, and health products.

Next year, KidsCan is extending its food programme to 10,000 more preschoolers in poverty, after being awarded Government funding of $4 million a year. It will still have around 150 schools and early childhood centres waiting for support.

“We are facing huge demand as more and more families just can’t make ends meet – and we’re thinking of everyone struggling to give their children the experiences they want to these holidays,” Chapman says. “The continued generosity of our amazing donors and business partners is crucial - we’re committed to ensuring that every child receives the support they deserve.”

