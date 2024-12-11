No Cable Cuts Have Taken Place By AKL Construction Teams

Outage confirmed to have taken place outside the AKL network

Reports of a cable strike are speculation and originated from an email sent by an external organisation to airlines

Auckland Airport continues to work with external network providers to establish the cause of the fault

Systems at Auckland Airport are now back up and airlines are working to process customers as quickly as possible.

Domestic travel not impacted

“Auckland Airport advises that no cable cuts have taken place at Auckland Airport overnight by construction teams or contractors on any of our building sites, creating disruption at the international terminal this morning.

“Reports that a cable cut caused the delays experienced by travellers are incorrect. The report has originated from an email sent by an external organisation in the early hours of this morning to airlines operating at Auckland Airport, speculating about the cause of the fault.

“We can confirm this morning’s outage took place outside the Auckland Airport network, and our team continues to work collaboratively with external network providers to establish what caused the fault. At this stage, that is still unclear.”

Earlier this morning airlines needed to use manual processes to check in customers, slowing check-in processes, creating congestion and delaying flights. Auckland Airport asks that travellers please continue to keep updated about their flight times by checking their airlines apps and websites.

- Auckland Airport spokeswoman

