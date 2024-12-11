Wellington City Mission's Whakamaru Now Fully Paid For | $50 Million Has Now Been Raised To Fund The New Community Hub

As of last week, Wellington City Mission’s Whakamaru is fully paid for.

Roughly four weeks since the opening of the building, the Wellington City Mission has raised the full $50 million required to pay for Wellington’s transformative new community hub.

All money that now comes into Whakamaru, including donations, will go directly back to the community – in the form of the many vital services and facilities offered to the public.

The money was raised via Government, the Wellington City Council, the Lottery Grants Board, various other trusts and funds, but a huge proportion of donations came from the public, and particularly, Wellingtonians.

He Manu Taupua, the Wellington City Missioner, Murray Edridge said: “Whakamaru has now been open for about four weeks, and it is everything we’d hoped for and more. We had the ambition in this project to have a building that didn’t have any debt on it, because then all money that comes into the building goes directly back to the community. Today, that’s the reality.”

“A special thank you to Government, Council, the Lottery Grants Board, other trusts and funds, but a special thanks for the generosity of Wellingtonians. You made this happen. Please support this place, ensuring that it will change our community for the future.”

Open to the public since November, Whakamaru has already become a central hub of support, connection and community for Pōneke.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It is home to a range of key services, as detailed in our media pack, including:

35 long-term transitional housing apartments

A Social Supermarket

Craig & Gail’s ‘contribute what you can’ Café

Freely accessible laundry and showers for all

A medical centre operated by Ora Toa, to begin full operations soon

A large team of multi-skilled Community Practitioners

Meeting spaces for the whole community

A Crisis Recovery Café for people experiencing mental distress

A Chapel, open 24/7, for all people of any faith

All members of the public are encouraged to visit Whakamaru and enjoy a meal or coffee at Craig & Gail’s Café.

Although Whakamaru is now paid for, the Wellington City Mission is still needing donations to fund the ongoing support services Whakamaru provides for the community.

© Scoop Media

