A Landmark Decision For Greyhounds Marred By Tragedy

On the very same day the Government announced a historic decision to ban greyhound racing in New Zealand, a dog named Diamond Roman suffered a catastrophic injury and was killed following a race at Southland’s Ascot Park Raceway. Diamond Roman is the sixth greyhound to die this racing season, which began just over four months ago on August 1, 2024.

Diamond Roman, aged two, sustained a severe compound fracture of the right tibia and fibula, described as "severely comminuted and displaced" by Greyhound Racing New Zealand. The extent of the injury left no option but to end his life.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says this tragic incident underscores why the Government’s decision to ban greyhound racing was not only necessary but urgent.

"Diamond Roman’s death is a devastating reminder of the cruelty inherent in greyhound racing," says Brodie.

"While the decision to phase out this industry is a monumental step forward for animal rights, the suffering and death of greyhounds will continue as long as racing persists during the phase-out period."

The Government announced yesterday that greyhound racing will be phased out over 20 months, following overwhelming public support for an end to the industry. SAFE is calling on the Government to accelerate this timeline to prevent further unnecessary deaths like Diamond Roman’s.

"As long as racing continues, dogs will be maimed and killed," says Brodie. "We urge the Government to wind down races as quickly as possible, to ensure Diamond Roman is the last casualty of this cruel industry."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Despite this tragedy, SAFE acknowledges the Government’s decision to ban greyhound racing as a landmark win for animals in Aotearoa.

"This decision marks the beginning of a new chapter for greyhounds in New Zealand. But we must act now to prevent more needless suffering while the phase-out is underway," says Brodie.

SAFE remains committed to advocating for greyhounds throughout the transition and to ensuring every dog has the opportunity to live a safe and happy life in a loving home.

"While we mourn the loss of Diamond Roman, we look forward to a future where greyhounds are no longer exploited but instead cherished as companions," says Brodie.

"We are committed to ensuring these gentle animals find the loving homes they have always deserved."

© Scoop Media

