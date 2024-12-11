Gang Pad Restrained Following Crayfish Crime Ring

Dunedin’s King Cobra gang pad has been restrained by Police following a joint operation targeting a large-scale, organised crayfish crime ring.

Police and Fisheries New Zealand have run a months-long investigation into the theft of 3.75 tonnes commercial crayfish, stolen from a Dunedin business between October 2023 and October 2024.

Operation Larry began in October 2024, and this morning (Wednesday 11 December), teams from Southern District Organised Crime, Southern Asset Recovery unit and Fisheries New Zealand executed three search warrants across Dunedin.

Police and Fisheries officers carried out the warrants simultaneously at 7am, targeting two individuals and three residential/commercial properties in Dunedin. Police can confirm that one of the warrants was executed at the King Cobra’s David Street pad, which is believed to be linked to the significant theft of crayfish.

Police have obtained a restraining order for the King Cobra gang pad under the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act.

This is theft on a massive scale, with the value of stolen crayfish estimated to be several hundred thousand dollars. As a result of our enquiries, we believe the crays were stolen to order. The theft was first reported to us back in October 2024, and the scale of it is significant and charges in relation to this offending are likely.

We would like to thank our colleagues at Fisheries New Zealand for their invaluable assistance throughout the investigation. The offending has had a significant impact on the victims, and the losses to them are huge.

