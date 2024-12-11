Further Fire Restrictions For Nelson-Marlborough This Summer

All of Marlborough, and several parts of Nelson-Tasman will be in a restricted fire season from 8am, Thursday 12 December.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which can be applied for at www.checkitsalright.nz.

District Manager Grant Haywood says that due to the continuing dry and windy weather conditions, fires will be restricted in the coastal area of Nelson-Tasman and Nelson North, as well as all of Marlborough.

"The coastal and Nelson North area wraps around the Tasman Bay from Riwaka in the west, and up to Cape Soucis (Raetihi) on the eastern side," he says.

"This area is mostly horticultural, grass farmlands, lifestyle blocks and urban centres.

"Grass vegetation in particular has started to rapidly dry over the past couple of weeks, due to above average temperatures, low humidity and strong westerly winds."

The fire zone of Sandy Bay already prohibits all outdoor fires, Waimea already has a restricted fire season, and Golden Bay, Lake Rotoiti and Murchison are in an open fire season for now.

"We are continually monitoring all these areas to determine which fire season each area should be in, and may yet increase these restrictions as the summer progresses," Grant Haywood says.

"It’s important that we take all the steps we can to reduce the fire risk to our safety, property and environment.

"If you’re not sure whether you should be lighting a fire, go to www.checkitsalright.nz where you can enter your address and find out. The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity and provides fire safety advice."

