A Friendlier Welcome To And Through The Heart Of Arataki

Arataki is a bustling area, with thousands of people passing through each day. With the opening of the newly upgraded bus hub this week, this place of connections now provides a safer, friendlier welcome to all those who journey through it.

“We’re thrilled to open the upgraded Arataki bus hub,” says Arataki Ward Councillor Rick Curach. “With more than 40,000 bus passengers a month, Arataki is the second busiest bus hub in Tauranga. It’s an active community with many drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians travelling to school, work, the local shopping centre or the beach.”

Following the community’s calls for better shelters and a safer environment, Tauranga City Council committed to giving the bus hub a much-needed upgrade. Improvements include new high-quality, high-capacity shelters featuring mahi toi (artwork) elements from local hapū, improved streetlights, new CCTV monitoring, and a new shared user path.

The upgraded Arataki bus hub features mahi toi (artwork) elements from local hapū. (Photo/Supplied)

Local artist Stu McDonald (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngati Rehua, Ngāti Tapu) in conjunction with rangatahi/students from the Ahipoutu Collective, has woven various elements into the new shelters including kera wēra (killer whale), kōtare (kingfisher), tui, tuna (eel), and matuku moana (white-faced heron).

The bus shelters have been utilised as a canvas to share the cultural narratives of the area and their connection to mana whenua, says Stu.

“Throughout the shelters, we’ve chosen to use kaitiaki (guardians) or spirt animals to emphasise how our tūpuna (ancestors) lived in harmony with everything. One of the things I wanted to show was kotahitanga (unity), not just unity as a people but our unity with the environment.”

Stu is an educator and a renowned creative of tā moko (traditional Māori tattoos) and whakairo (carving). His work can be found overseas, throughout Aotearoa and in the heart of Arataki where he created pieces for the New Zealand Transport Agency’s Bay Link project.

“When I was approached to do the art for this bus shelter, I jumped at the opportunity—not only because it’s in my neighbourhood, but because it amazes me what art does to people. I’m hoping this mahi toi might help cheer someone up while they’re catching the bus or maybe running late. It’s a reminder to just breathe, take that time, regulate. With every journey, you’ll get there eventually.”

Local artist Stu McDonald's mahi toi (artwork) can be found throughout the heart of Arataki. (Photo/Supplied)

Councillor Rick Curach says the new shelters have brightened the area up.

“Commuters are now welcomed to Arataki by these stunning mahi toi on the shelters. The new facilities will make travelling by bus more user-friendly and improve safety during transit.”

Additional upgrades to the Arataki bus hub include enhanced pedestrian crossings, wider footpaths, and a new shared user path providing safer access to and from the bus hub and Bayfair Shopping Centre for cyclists, pedestrians, wheelchair users, skaters, and scooter riders.

The bus hub upgrade complements other projects in Arataki such as the new signalised crossing on Girven Road near Marlin Street, intersection improvements and new pedestrian crossings at Oceanbeach Road, Maranui Street, and Girven Road, and interim safety improvements on Links Avenue.

Tauranga City Council partnered with mana whenua, local hapū and Bay of Plenty Regional Council to deliver the upgraded Arataki bus hub.

