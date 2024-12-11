Firearms, Ammunition And Cannabis Seized By Palmerston North Police

Palmerston North Police have arrested and charged three men with drugs and firearms-related offending, following the execution of two search warrants this morning.

The search warrants were carried out at two Highbury properties, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad as a precaution.

A rifle, pistol, ammunition and 19 cannabis plants were located and seized by Police.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis and unlawful possession of a pistol.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunitions and breaching bail.

A second 19-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunitions.

All three men are scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, 12 December.

