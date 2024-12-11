Check Your Flood Impacts

As Hamiltonians gear up for sunny summer days, Hamilton City Council is making provisions for a rainy day.

Council approved notification of Plan Change 14 last week (Tuesday 3 December). Plan Change 14 will be notified in late January 2025, and proposes changes to Hamilton’s District Plan (the rule book for development) to help better manage flood impacts in the city and ensure new buildings are more resilient to flooding.

Because these proposed changes relate to water, some will come into immediate effect when the Plan Change is notified. Anyone can provide feedback on the proposed changes during the submission period.

The Plan Change includes updated rules for developing in low, medium and high flood hazard areas, and introduces rules for overland flow paths and depression areas.

For several years now, Council has been updating flood data and improving modelling, to develop a comprehensive picture of how every Hamilton property would fare in a severe flood event.

In Hamilton we’re seeing more extreme weather, including intense rain events, due to the impacts of climate change. Warmer temperatures mean more water vapour in the air which creates heavy, and sudden, rain bursts.

Hamiltonians can see the impact of a 1-in-100-year flood event with the Floodviewer tool. Any given year, there is a 1% chance Hamilton could see this type of flood event.

Floodviewer shows where flooding could occur (flood hazard areas), where water is likely to travel (overland flow paths), and which areas could fill up with water if pipes and culverts become overloaded or blocked (depression areas).

An interactive form on Council’s website provides an indication of what Plan Change 14 means for individual properties.

While the weather is warming up, Council’s Safety and Resilience Unit Director Kelvin Powell reminds residents that the Auckland Floods and Cyclone Gabrielle were mid-summer events.

“It’s not something we like to think about, but we want every Hamilton resident to be prepared for the unexpected.

“The first step is knowing what could happen to your home, and then you can get ready. It doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Start with thinking about what you would need in an emergency, making an emergency plan for your household, and considering any important belongings you need to keep dry.”

Check out Civil Defence for resources on how to get ready: https://getready.govt.nz/emergency/floods

