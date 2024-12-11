Good Progress On $4.2M Owhango Water Treatment Plant Construction

Ruapehu District Council is pleased to announce the construction of the new $4.2 million Owhango Water Treatment Plant (WTP) is progressing as well with significant milestones achieved as the project moves toward completion.

Executive Manager Infrastructure, Vini Dutra, confirmed that the project is advancing on schedule. "Following the delivery of the two containers housing the core water treatment machinery in November, the installation of electrical, mechanical, and other components is now underway.

This phase is set for completion before Christmas, with commissioning of the plant planned for the new year and final compliance testing to follow in February," said Mr. Dutra.

Once fully operational, the new WTP will deliver fully compliant, high-quality drinking water to the Owhango community. The state-of-the-art facility incorporates coagulation and ultrafiltration systems, UV disinfection, chlorination, and pH correction.

These systems will effectively remove impurities that have historically plagued Owhango's water during severe rainfall, when high turbidity in the raw water supply often triggered precautionary boil-water notices. By resolving these challenges, the new treatment plant will provide the community with crystal-clear drinking water year-round.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the WTP will recycle approximately 90% of its wastewater back into the treatment process, significantly reducing environmental impact and waste.

“The completion of the Owhango Water Treatment Plant represents a critical step forward in ensuring the long-term security and reliability of Owhango's water supply,” added Mr. Dutra.

The Council extends its gratitude to the Owhango community for their ongoing patience and support as this essential infrastructure project nears completion.

