90 Years Of Domestic Air Services: NZ Aviation Milestone To Be Celebrated At Inchbonnie On The West Coast

The 90th anniversary of New Zealand’s first licensed scheduled air service will be celebrated at the isolated rural farming community of Inchbonnie, on the West Coast of the South Island, on 18th December 2024.

On 18th December 1934 Captain Bert Mercer pioneered the first licensed scheduled air service in New Zealand when he picked up passengers at Inchbonnie Airfield, who were just off the express train from Christchurch, and flew them to Hokitika and Franz Josef for a scenic flight over the glaciers. Later that same day Captain Mercer returned the passengers to Inchbonnie to catch the evening train back to Christchurch. These flights were the beginnings of both domestic air transportation in New Zealand and aviation-based glacier tourism which became the backbone of the South Westland tourism industry.

‘Captain Bert Mercer of Air Travel (NZ) Ltd pioneered New Zealand’s first licensed scheduled air service from Inchbonnie to Hokitika and to Franz Josef on 18 December 1934 with de Havilland DH83 Fox Moth ZK-ADI. The aircraft continues in air worthy condition, based at Mandeville, New Zealand’s first airliner.’ (Photograph Credit: John King)

Inchbonnie and the West Coast community are celebrating this national aviation milestone with a range of community events at the site of the historic airfield starting at 11am on Wednesday 18th December 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Key features include;

Fly past of de Havilland DH83 Fox Moth ZK-ADI – the actual aircraft used to begin NZ’s first scheduled airline services 90 years ago Unveiling of a bronze plaque and large Interpretation panel telling the story of the milestone and people involved (midday) Festivities organised by the Lake Brunner school pupils and community groups Vintage car rides to and from the historic Inchbonnie Airfield site to the restored Inchbonnie Railway Station (11am onwards) An public evening event of illustrated talks by aviation historians Bishop Steve Lowe (Catholic bishop of Auckland) and Rev Dr Richard Waugh Video greeting from Prime Minister Rt Hon. Christopher Luxon whose mother’s farming family came from Inchbonnie (Mr Luxon’s parents and other family members will be in attendance at the events)

Aviation historian Rev Dr Richard Waugh comments, “Without question the 90th anniversary celebration event of domestic air services will be unique - and Inchbonnie will take its rightful place in New Zealand transport history.”

© Scoop Media

