Warriors And All Blacks Games A Try-umph For Hamilton

On 15 February, the New Zealand Warriors take on the formidable Melbourne Storm in a thrilling pre-season match at FMG Stadium Waikato. This game is the Warriors' only pre-season match in New Zealand before they head to Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale 10am Thursday 12 December and are expected to sell quickly to loyal ‘Up the Wahs’ fans. The last time the Warriors played in Hamilton, facing the Tigers in July 2023, it was to a sold-out crowd.

Sean Murray, Hamilton City Council’s Deputy Chief Executive said fans can look forward to their well-known game day atmosphere and make a weekend out of it.

“There’s so much happening in Hamilton and these games are adding to the other exciting events lined up right in our own back yard. Hamilton has so much to offer anyone travelling from near and far, it’s a great chance to have a fun-filled weekend in the city. Explore some of our nature gems, take a stroll along the peaceful river path, visit our Zoo, Hamilton Gardens or the recently upgraded Museum,” said Murray.

“It's time to rally behind our boys and show what a home advantage really means.”

For the first time on Hamilton soil, France will be playing the All Blacks at FMG Stadium Waikato on 19 July. The highly anticipated match will be almost three years after the All Blacks' triumph over Argentina in Hamilton, which drew in more than 14,800 visitors from other regions.

Ben Slatter, FMG Stadium Waikato Director, said these high-profile games are great to watch and great for the city.

"Last time the All Blacks were playing in town, we had more than 8500 bed nights and a whopping $1,736,230 in tourism expenditure. The upcoming Warriors game and All Blacks clash with France are expected to bring similar economic benefits."

Adding to the excitement, November will also see the Australia and New Zealand Premier Darts League come to GLOBOX Arena. This event is part of an eight-game series across both nations, with the winner advancing to the World Championships. Known for its vibrant party atmosphere, the darts tournament is a growing sport that promises to entertain and excite.

And if you want a dose of summer sport, the BLACKCAPS have two epic battles locked in, first against Sri Lanka on 8 January, then against Pakistan on 2 April. These cricket battles are sure to be intense, with every run and wicket celebrated by passionate fans.

Don't miss out on these incredible events. Get your tickets, wear your colours, and be part of the action.

hlive.co.nz

