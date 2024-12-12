Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge And Accept IPCA Report Regarding Fatal Motorbike Crash

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge and accept the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to a fatal motorcycle crash in Christchurch, in August 2023.

The crash occurred on Edgeware Road at the intersection of Barbadoes Street on 20 August 2023, when a motorcyclist collided with a car. The motorcyclist died at the scene and the occupant of the car received moderate injuries.

A police officer had earlier signalled the motorcyclist to stop after observing him travelling in excess of the 50 kph posted speed limit. Police initially conducted a tactical approach to get in behind the rider before activating lights and sirens. The motorcyclist failed to stop and continued riding on Edgeware Road.

Police pursued the vehicle for a short time before abandoning the pursuit after several seconds. Soon after the rider collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Edgeware Road and Barbadoes Street, after going through a red light.

The IPCA found that the officer was legally justified in signalling the motorcyclist to stop, and that the officers’ actions were not the cause of the crash.

However, they also found that the officer should not have pursued the motorcyclist once he failed to stop, they should not have undertaken a tactical approach and that the officers failed to comply with Police’s fleeing driver policy.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who died in this crash,” says Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury District Commander.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“As stated by the IPCA, the officers’ actions did not put the rider in an invidious position. The officers were no longer pursuing the motorcyclist at the time of the crash.

“While this was a tragic outcome that no officer wants, I believe the officers did the right thing in signalling the rider to stop given the excessive speed of the motorcyclist in a residential neighbourhood. The rider not only put themselves in harm’s way but also posed a significant risk to the community.

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director Road Policing, says Police has noted the IPCA’s recommendations and will consider them when implementing future revisions to the Fleeing Driver policy.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 