Police Acknowledge And Accept IPCA Report Regarding Fatal Motorbike Crash

Police acknowledge and accept the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to a fatal motorcycle crash in Christchurch, in August 2023.

The crash occurred on Edgeware Road at the intersection of Barbadoes Street on 20 August 2023, when a motorcyclist collided with a car. The motorcyclist died at the scene and the occupant of the car received moderate injuries.

A police officer had earlier signalled the motorcyclist to stop after observing him travelling in excess of the 50 kph posted speed limit. Police initially conducted a tactical approach to get in behind the rider before activating lights and sirens. The motorcyclist failed to stop and continued riding on Edgeware Road.

Police pursued the vehicle for a short time before abandoning the pursuit after several seconds. Soon after the rider collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Edgeware Road and Barbadoes Street, after going through a red light.

The IPCA found that the officer was legally justified in signalling the motorcyclist to stop, and that the officers’ actions were not the cause of the crash.

However, they also found that the officer should not have pursued the motorcyclist once he failed to stop, they should not have undertaken a tactical approach and that the officers failed to comply with Police’s fleeing driver policy.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who died in this crash,” says Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury District Commander.

“As stated by the IPCA, the officers’ actions did not put the rider in an invidious position. The officers were no longer pursuing the motorcyclist at the time of the crash.

“While this was a tragic outcome that no officer wants, I believe the officers did the right thing in signalling the rider to stop given the excessive speed of the motorcyclist in a residential neighbourhood. The rider not only put themselves in harm’s way but also posed a significant risk to the community.

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director Road Policing, says Police has noted the IPCA’s recommendations and will consider them when implementing future revisions to the Fleeing Driver policy.

