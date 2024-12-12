Stock Trucks Travel Kenepuru Road For First Time In Three Years

The first stock trucks to make their way beyond the ‘water tank slip’ on Kenepuru Road in more than three years made the journey on Tuesday. Photo/Supplied.



Stock trucks have made their way beyond the ‘water tank slip’ on Kenepuru Road for the first time in more than three years, marking a significant milestone for the Marlborough region’s storm repairs.

With final works still underway, a resident-only restriction for the same stretch of road is expected to be lifted from Tuesday 17 December, following a final safety review.

Marlborough Roads Manager Steve Murrin said the repair, located about 1km east of the Onahau Road turnoff, was one of many required on the region’s roads, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds, following a storm in July 2021.

Work at the complex site involved construction of a 98-metre retaining wall, drainage improvements and road reinstatement. To be able to reopen it for farmers, businesses, contractors and visitors as well as residents ahead of the holidays was a welcome achievement, Mr Murrin said.

“This is a significant milestone, being able to get those stock trucks in and out. It’s a real relief for the farmers in the outer Sounds. It’s also a major milestone for us as well, it’s one of the targets we set, to get the road open by Christmas, and we’ve managed to achieve it.”

The first of the trucks made their way beyond the previous closure on Tuesday 10 December. Resident-only restrictions in other parts of the Marlborough Sounds are also expected to be lifted next week; however, weight and length restrictions will remain in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

