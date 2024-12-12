Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua City Plugs In To Electric Vehicles

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:43 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Fleet Manager Chris Burke checks out one of the new electric vehicles. Photo/Supplied.

Porirua City Council is expecting both cost and emissions savings by switching part of its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs).

The nine new vehicles were introduced into the fleet in early December, and are available for staff to use as pool cars. They replace existing fleet cars that were due for renewal.

Porirua City General Manager Policy, Planning & Regulatory Services Nicola Etheridge says the cost of charging the new EVs is expected to be about half the cost of fuelling the petrol hybrid vehicles in the fleet.

Another expected saving is the avoided emissions from driving EVs rather than internal combustion or petrol hybrid vehicles.

"Porirua is an ideal city for driving an EV, given its compact size," says Nicola. "We found that most trips taken in Council cars were less than 40 kilometres each day, which can be done easily in the new vehicles.

"Introducing EVs into our fleet is another way that we can work to meet one of our strategic priorities of building towards a low carbon city."

The fleet EVs are used by Council staff while out and about for work, for things such as carrying out building inspections, meeting with community groups, local businesses, or visiting schools.

Porirua City has partnered with Landis+Gyr-owned Thundergrid to provide the charging infrastructure to power the new EVs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 