Porirua City Plugs In To Electric Vehicles

Porirua City Fleet Manager Chris Burke checks out one of the new electric vehicles. Photo/Supplied.

Porirua City Council is expecting both cost and emissions savings by switching part of its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs).

The nine new vehicles were introduced into the fleet in early December, and are available for staff to use as pool cars. They replace existing fleet cars that were due for renewal.

Porirua City General Manager Policy, Planning & Regulatory Services Nicola Etheridge says the cost of charging the new EVs is expected to be about half the cost of fuelling the petrol hybrid vehicles in the fleet.

Another expected saving is the avoided emissions from driving EVs rather than internal combustion or petrol hybrid vehicles.

"Porirua is an ideal city for driving an EV, given its compact size," says Nicola. "We found that most trips taken in Council cars were less than 40 kilometres each day, which can be done easily in the new vehicles.

"Introducing EVs into our fleet is another way that we can work to meet one of our strategic priorities of building towards a low carbon city."

The fleet EVs are used by Council staff while out and about for work, for things such as carrying out building inspections, meeting with community groups, local businesses, or visiting schools.

Porirua City has partnered with Landis+Gyr-owned Thundergrid to provide the charging infrastructure to power the new EVs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

