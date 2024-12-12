Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New CEO To Focus On Working Together To Make Impact

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: Presbyterian Support Northern

Creating a better life for everyone is a big job, but one that new Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) CEO Shaun Greaves is looking forward to.

Previously the Executive Director of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Shaun Greaves has a strong track record in leading non-government organisations.

“I’m really looking forward to the whakawhanaungatanga in coming days and weeks, and finding out how PSN’s work is contributing toward our mission of a better life for everyone.

“As one of the upper North Island’s largest social service and health and disability providers, we make a huge contribution to making a positive impact on whānau and communities.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this PSN legacy, which dates back 140 years in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Prior to heading Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Shaun Greaves worked for PSN as GM Engagement and has held senior leadership roles in several New Zealand not-for-profit organisations, including New Zealand Red Cross, Scouts Aotearoa and Hato Hone St John.

“I have been an executive in some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest charities, along with serving in smaller NGOs. This experience has led me to develop two main focus areas – firstly, a constant and unwavering focus on impact for those we exist to serve. Second, that our kaimahi need to be well-equipped to service those people well,” he says.

“It’s not about me as the CEO – it’s about working together in unity to ensure we have an impact and make things better for people.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Shaun Greaves says his key priorities in coming months will be getting to know staff, liaising with stakeholders, continuing to ensure service delivery and navigating financial constraints impacted by Government funding.

He started his new role at PSN on December 9 and takes over from interim CEO Pam Elgar, who will return to her role as a PSN Board Trustee.

About PSN

Presbyterian Support Northern is a charitable organisation that has brought practical, compassionate support to New Zealanders and their communities for 140 years. Today, our social services are Lifeline, Family Works and Shine while our health and disability services are grouped under Enliven.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Presbyterian Support Northern on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 