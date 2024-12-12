New CEO To Focus On Working Together To Make Impact

Creating a better life for everyone is a big job, but one that new Presbyterian Support Northern (PSN) CEO Shaun Greaves is looking forward to.

Previously the Executive Director of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Shaun Greaves has a strong track record in leading non-government organisations.

“I’m really looking forward to the whakawhanaungatanga in coming days and weeks, and finding out how PSN’s work is contributing toward our mission of a better life for everyone.

“As one of the upper North Island’s largest social service and health and disability providers, we make a huge contribution to making a positive impact on whānau and communities.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this PSN legacy, which dates back 140 years in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Prior to heading Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Shaun Greaves worked for PSN as GM Engagement and has held senior leadership roles in several New Zealand not-for-profit organisations, including New Zealand Red Cross, Scouts Aotearoa and Hato Hone St John.

“I have been an executive in some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest charities, along with serving in smaller NGOs. This experience has led me to develop two main focus areas – firstly, a constant and unwavering focus on impact for those we exist to serve. Second, that our kaimahi need to be well-equipped to service those people well,” he says.

“It’s not about me as the CEO – it’s about working together in unity to ensure we have an impact and make things better for people.”

Shaun Greaves says his key priorities in coming months will be getting to know staff, liaising with stakeholders, continuing to ensure service delivery and navigating financial constraints impacted by Government funding.

He started his new role at PSN on December 9 and takes over from interim CEO Pam Elgar, who will return to her role as a PSN Board Trustee.

About PSN

Presbyterian Support Northern is a charitable organisation that has brought practical, compassionate support to New Zealanders and their communities for 140 years. Today, our social services are Lifeline, Family Works and Shine while our health and disability services are grouped under Enliven.

