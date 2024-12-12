Housing Trust To Unlock Affordable Housing Opportunities In Kāpiti

Yesterday’s signing of the trust deed for the Affordable Housing Trust - Kāpiti Housing Solutions marks the next step in Kāpiti Coast’s journey to providing more affordable housing in the district.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says like many parts of the country, housing affordability is a significant and growing issue in Kāpiti.

“Building a resilient community is a core part of Council’s long-term goals and affordable housing is a key component if our district is to grow well,” says Mayor Holborow.

“From a housing needs assessment and our housing strategy, Council has been taking an active role for a number of years.

“But we know housing is a complex issue and can’t be done alone. Assisting the Trust to form is just one outcome of our strategy.

“The trust is filled with fantastic trustees and a wealth of experience, empathy and tikanga Māori – all the necessary skills for ensuring our most vulnerable residents have access to quality and affordable housing options across the spectrum.

“We look forward to working with the Trust to progress our community’s affordable housing goals through their mahi.”

Interim Kāpiti Housing Solutions Chair Murray Edridge says Council has laid strong foundations for the seven trustees to build upon.

“It was a big decision for Council to move to this model, and a privilege to be entrusted with this important work in our own community,” Rev Edridge says.

“Housing is a fundamental element of people’s lives. Without local housing options, people are forced out of their communities.

“As an independent trust, we can operate differently to Council. We’re looking forward to unlocking new ways to deliver safe, warm, dry, affordable, and consistent housing to enable people to live in our district with dignity and appropriate support.”

Following this yesterday’s trust deed signing, the Kāpiti Housing Solutions Trust met to confirm their strategic priorities. A Relationship Agreement was also signed between the Council and Trust to ensure there will be regular engagement with Council and the community on projects and opportunities.

More about the trustees and their kaupapa can be found here: Affordable housing trust - Kāpiti Coast District Council

