Mission Next Gen Aircraft Announces Technical Demonstrator Programe With BETA Technologies Aircraft Flying In NZ in 2025

Air New Zealand’s dream to fly its first electric aircraft around Aotearoa is a step closer today with the announcement it will fly a battery-electric aircraft in a technical demonstrator programme based in Hamilton and Wellington from mid 2025.

This brings an ALIA aircraft to Aotearoa one year earlier than the airline’s commercial cargo services between Wellington and Blenheim begins in 2026. Flying the ALIA CX300 aircraft, manufactured in the US by partner BETA Technologies, throughout 2025 will allow the airline to understand how this new technology performs in New Zealand, begin pilot and crew familiarisation, and allow ample time to share the technology with New Zealanders.

The ALIA CX300 programme will initially be based out of Hamilton Airport where it will complete a series of proving flights. From there, the Air New Zealand and BETA teams will gradually expand flights to surrounding airports before making the journey to Wellington, where it will complete flights designed to replicate the cargo operation planned in 2026 with New Zealand Post.

Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin says while this aircraft won’t be operating commercially in 2025, it will give the airline and the wider New Zealand aviation system a fantastic opportunity to understand its smallest but most exciting addition to the fleet.

“We’re so thrilled to be moving into the next generation of aviation. This future is one where we can fulfil our purpose to connect New Zealanders but with a much lower emissions – something we are deeply committed to expediating as quickly as we can to help meet our 2050 net zero carbon emissions target. The technology behind this aircraft is incredible, and we’re very proud to be able to bring it to Aotearoa a little earlier to show the country what the future of domestic air travel could look like.

“Some of our Air New Zealand pilots will have the opportunity to learn to operate the aircraft alongside BETA pilots. This not only allows them to gain experience on a completely new type of aircraft, but it will also guide the airline’s work to develop the processes and policies required to operate the aircraft commercially in 2026,” said Kiri Hannifin.

BETA's founder and CEO, Kyle Clark, said they have been very impressed with Air New Zealand's practical, operations-focused approach from the very beginning of this process.

“They have leaned all the way in, working with us step by step to set solid foundations across every part of the ecosystem to ensure successful entry into service. The Tech Demonstrator and chargers will allow us to collect data and refine the operations so Air New Zealand can hit the ground running with low-cost electric service upon delivery of their first certified aircraft.” said Kyle Clark

The airline has also invested in the required charging facilities to support the operation through its Climate and Nature Fund. 60kW mobile chargers will be based at Hamilton, Wellington and Blenheim airports and will recharge the aircraft in around 90 minutes.

