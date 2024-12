Road Closed, Kaipaki Road, Ohaupo - Waikato

Kaipaki Road, near Kaipaki is closed following a crash this morning.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash at around 10.30am.

There are no reports of injuries.

The road will be closed for a period of time.

Police would like to advise motorists to take care around the Airport Road, Ohaupo Road, and Kaipaki Road areas due to a diesel spill in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

