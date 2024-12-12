Updates To Environmental Indicators

Stats NZ has today updated the following environmental indicators:

Farm numbers and farm size: Data to 2022 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/farm-numbers-and-farm-size-data-to-2022

Livestock numbers: Data 2023 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/livestock-numbers-data-to-2023

Farm numbers and farm size data is from Stats NZ’s Agricultural production statistics (APS) programme, with data presented from the APS census nationally for the period 2002 to 2022, and regionally from the APS census years 2002 and 2022.

Livestock numbers data is presented nationally for the period 1990 to 2023 from the APS census and survey years, and regionally from APS census years 1990 and 2022. ]

