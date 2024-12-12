Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Updates To Environmental Indicators

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Stats NZ has today updated the following environmental indicators: 

  • Farm numbers and farm size: Data to 2022 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/farm-numbers-and-farm-size-data-to-2022
  • Livestock numbers: Data 2023 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/indicators/livestock-numbers-data-to-2023

Farm numbers and farm size data is from Stats NZ’s Agricultural production statistics (APS) programme, with data presented from the APS census nationally for the period 2002 to 2022, and regionally from the APS census years 2002 and 2022.

Livestock numbers data is presented nationally for the period 1990 to 2023 from the APS census and survey years, and regionally from APS census years 1990 and 2022. ]

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 