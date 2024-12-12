Council To Continue Investigations Into Vehicle Access At Waikawa Beach

Image / Supplied

Horowhenua District Council has committed to exploring all reasonably practicable options for the Waikawa Beach Accessway before further consultation with the community.

Council acknowledged the strong community interest in the matter of vehicle access at Waikawa Beach and the diversity of opinions regarding whether vehicle access should be provided, as well as other aspects, including environmental, technical, and community considerations.

During the council meeting on Wednesday 11 December, elected members voted to support continued investigations into the matter. This decision follows legal advice that Council undertake a broader assessment of options, incorporating new information about consenting risks, environmental concerns, and land status.

The next step for Council will be to outline all of the options, before highlighting those that are reasonably practicable for community consultation.

This decision allows Council to safeguard itself and the potential decision made, as well as providing an opportunity for the Waikawa community to have well-informed input into the future of their space.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says he understands the desire of the Waikawa community to have a decision made now, but it is important for the council to ensure every practicable option is properly considered.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The good thing about this process is we are getting a true understanding of how much this beach means to the community and I thank everyone who came to the meeting and spoke to us on this topic,” he says.

“Ultimately, while it is hard to come to a decision that pleases everyone, we want to do everything we can to find a solution that enables as many people as possible to enjoy the beach and be safe while doing so. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we continue to investigate this and ensure a robust process.”

During the meeting, Councillor Ross Brannigan challenged the community to “find a way to work together to heal the hurt evident in the Waikawa Beach community”.

“To allow different ideologies and activities to exist together. Council can’t heal that hurt,” he said.

© Scoop Media

