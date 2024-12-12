Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Catch Up With Firearms Offender

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man faces a range of serious charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a member of public.

Police initially received a report about a man approaching a resident of a Manurewa complex at around 12.30am on Wednesday.

Following a brief conversation, the offender allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and pointed it at the resident, before leaving the area.

Inspector David Christoffersen, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, says the vehicle involved was located outside an address in Māngere just before 9am.

“The Police Eagle helicopter observed the property on Manston Road as ground units prepared to approach the address,” he says.

“A man was seen exiting the vehicle, and our staff soon swooped in and arrested the man.”

Following a search of the vehicle, a pump action shotgun and an amount of cannabis was found in in the boot.

A further search of the house located a number of shotgun cartridges.

A 33-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court today facing charges of presenting a firearm at a person, three counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm or explosives and possessing cannabis for supply.

“It’s a pleasing outcome that we have been able to catch up with the alleged offender and take another firearm out of circulation in the community,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

“We simply won’t tolerate this type of reckless behaviour, and Police will continue to prosecute those perpetrating this sort of violence.”

