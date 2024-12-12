Police Seek Information Following Safe Theft

Invercargill Police are investigating after a safe was stolen during a burglary at a commercial premises on Mersey Street.

The burglary occurred sometime overnight on Tuesday the 11th of December. Police believe that due to the size and weight of the safe, two or more people would have been involved.

Police believe the burglary may be linked to the theft of a red Subaru Forrester stolen from Invercargill and located in a burnt-out condition in the Kingswell Creek this morning.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries on either matters, please update us online now or call 105 using the reference number 240919/8018.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

