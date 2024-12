Crash, SH 25, Pumpkin Hill - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 25, Main Road, at Pumpkin Hill, in the Thames-Coromandel district.

A truck has rolled between Ocean Beach Road and Tairua Whitianga Road. Police were notified about 1.15pm.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene and traffic management is being organised.

There are no reports of injuries, however motorists should expect delays and use another route if possible.

