Help Us Reshape Hopukiore - Mount Drury Play Area

One of Mount Maunganui’s most popular play spaces is ready for a refresh, and we need your help to make it even more awesome.

“As the many users of the iconic Hopukiore - Mount Drury playground will know, it’s due for an upgrade, and we want locals and users to help us shape that upgrade. We’re seeking views from our community, suggesting they dream big, share ideas of other spaces they enjoy, and let us know what would make this great space even better,” says Jen Scoular, Deputy Mayor of Tauranga and Mauao/Mount Maunganui Ward Councillor.

“We want to hear what the community and visitors love about the current play area, what they wish it had, and any questions they’ve been wondering about the Hopukiore area or upgrade – and we’re especially keen to hear ideas from tamariki.”

Kids and adults alike can share their ideas online at letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/hopukioredreams, and for the creative minds, big or small, ‘Dream it, Draw it’ feedback forms can be picked up at Te Ao Mārama - Mount Maunganui Library or printed from the webpage.

Community feedback opened this week and will run until 5pm, Monday, 17 February 2025.

Two public feedback sessions will be held at Hopukiore playground in February 2025, providing an opportunity for the community to share their ideas in person. Full details are available on the webpage.

Hopukiore is known for its cultural significance, open spaces, superb lookout, and of course, its playground, which was originally constructed in 2008. With more than 100 playgrounds across the city, Hopukiore's playground stands out as a destination for a day of play, ideally located near the beach and local cafes.

“Community input is fundamental to shaping a play space that reflects our community’s values, is fun and exciting, honours our cultural identity, and is inclusive and enjoyable for everyone. Community feedback will help guide what the play area looks like and what playground equipment will be included.

“As part of the Hopukiore upgrade, we’re also talking to key stakeholders such as the Accessible City Interest Group, local schools and kura, and our iwi and hapū partners, to get their input.”

After feedback closes, a concept design for the Hopukiore – Mount Drury play area will be developed, shaped by the community’s ideas.

This design will be shared with the community for further input in early to mid-2025. Construction is anticipated to get underway in early 2026.

For more information and to get involved visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/hopukioredreams

