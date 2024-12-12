Public-Private Collaboration Clears Stevenson's Peninsula Of Wilding Pines - ORC

The Upper Clutha Wilding Tree Group have just removed 1700 wilding pines from the 2000-hectare Stevenson’s Peninsula, in a collaboration with Mount Burke Station landowner Tim Burdon.

The work near Lake Wanaka was carried out between 7-29 November 2024, and involved a total of 409 hours of intensive clearing.

The Upper Clutha Wilding Tree Group (UCWTG) is a relative newcomer to the fight against wilding pines.

Supported by funding from ORC and QLDC, they have just completed their first major wilding pine control operation, on Stevenson's Peninsula, Lake Wanaka.

Left uncontrolled, this iconic peninsula would ultimately be cloaked in an exotic pine forest which would displace the native kanuka, grey shrubland and snow tussock grasslands.

The work was funded from grants provided to the group by QLDC and ORC, and a contribution from Mount Burke Station landowner Tim Burdon.

Mr Burdon says, “As a landowner I could not afford to achieve control on this scale. It is hugely satisfying to be part of the collaboration of public/private funding to clear Stevenson's Peninsula of wilding pines in one operation."

The work was completed by Central Wilding Tree Control and Landcare Services and Aspiring Helicopters, with the help of Wanaka Water Taxis for boat access. Ground crews used chainsaws to fell the coning trees in sometimes very challenging terrain. Where wilding pines were sparse, ground crews were dropped in and out by helicopter.

Tim Burdon’s involvement in removing these wilding pines on his property and helping protect this outstanding natural landscape on the doorstep of Wanaka, has been commended by the UCWTG.

How did wildings get here?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The wilding pines on Stevensons Peninsula have spread from seeds from inappropriately located pine plantations or from existing wildings – and being blown many kilometres by wind, spreading seed onto the surrounding farmland, and high country. While historical pine plantings were done with the best of intentions, they are now spreading and grow like weeds in our windy, dry local climate.

ORC’s Project Delivery Specialist - Biosecurity Programmes Gavin Udy says, “It is in everyone’s' interest to protect the outstanding landscapes and native biodiversity of the Upper Clutha area. ORC are proud to support UCWTG’s efforts in protecting our beautiful Otago landscapes.”

About the UCWTG

The UCWTG are a community-led, not-for-profit organisation with the goal of protecting the outstanding natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity from the threat of key wilding tree species in the Upper Clutha region — they do this by reducing their spread and removing seed sources.

The UCWTG has more funding for the next 3 years for wilding control on farms throughout the Upper Clutha.

Why are wildings a pest?

Wilding pines (also known as wilding conifers) are introduced conifer trees which have self-seeded and are growing where they are not wanted — they are the wrong tree in the wrong place. If left uncontrolled, seedlings can quickly grow into dense forests that out-compete native plants and animals, reduce water yield, limit productive land use, and severely alter natural landscapes. Wilding pines also increase the risk of wildfires and harbour diseases.

For more information about the UCWTG and to volunteer your help, go to https://uppercluthawildingtreegroup.co.nz/

More about why wildings are a pest: orc.govt.nz/Pesthub

© Scoop Media

