Operation Poster: Police Prepare For Gang Funeral

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander:

Police in Hawke’s Bay are continuing to engage with locals, gang leaders, and the whānau of the deceased in the lead up to a gang-related funeral in Napier.

Our role is to allow mourners to grieve respectfully within the law, while maintaining public trust and confidence. Police staff from out of District are on the ground to assist local staff.

As part of this, Police staff have been engaging with the local community about our plans and what to expect, particularly in the Maraenui suburb of Napier where the deceased is currently lying.

We have also been engaging with local Mongrel Mob leadership, reiterating our expectations on lawful behaviour throughout the gathering and funeral.

Checkpoints have been conducted on roads in and around Napier, as attendees travel from other parts of the country.

Provisional results from road checkpoints conducted yesterday [Wednesday] include:

572 passive breath tests conducted 10 breath screening tests conducted – four resulted in excess breath alcohol Approximately 60 infringement notices issued Two vehicles impounded One driving suspension notice served, and one suspended driver identified One arrest for disorder The public can be assured Police are ready to respond to any issues if and when they arise, and will maintain high visibility until funeral commemorations have concluded.

It is anticipated there will be increased traffic on Saturday 14 December, when the funeral and burial are expected to take place from around midday.

People can expect large numbers of vehicles travelling from Napier Tech clubrooms to the Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery, and we ask people to plan accordingly and have patience.

Police will be carefully monitoring proceedings, to ensure mourners are allowed space to grieve, and law and order is maintained.

There will be no tolerance for breaches of the law, including the Gangs Act 2024, nor for any unsafe or intimidating behaviour.

If you have immediate concerns for your safety, please call 111.

If you are reporting matters after the fact, contact 105 either online or over the phone.

