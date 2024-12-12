Spread Of Invasive Seaweed Shows Need For Strong Regional Response In Hauraki Gulf - Ngāti Manuhiri

Sparse amounts of exotic caulerpa seaweed have been confirmed at a second location near Kawau Island highlighting the need for a strong regional response to the invasive seaweed in the Hauraki Gulf says Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust (the Trust).

The infestation has been discovered at Bostaquet Bay on the southern side of Kawau Island. The Trust’s Chief Executive, Nicola MacDonald, says it is disappointing that as mana whenua, they once again have to pull their resources to tackle this invasive seaweed but they are determined to combat it at all costs.

“Our marine team, alongside other agencies, will be conducting surveys of the area over the next few weeks. Treatment tools will be used as an immediate containment measure where possible, to prevent further spread.”

A hui between iwi and relevant agencies has been held to discuss a rapid response but Ms MacDonald says a regional response is also needed to bring exotic caulerpa under control and out of our waters.

“We have sounded warnings that waiting to take action will allow exotic caulerpa infestations to spread beyond our ability to eradicate them, and sadly that is what we’re seeing now. So it is time for us to coordinate a regional response to ensure we rid our waters of this pest once and for all”

Exotic caulerpa was first found in New Zealand in July 2021 at Aotea Great Barrier Island. It has since been confirmed at Ahuahu Great Mercury Island, Te Rāwhiti Inlet in Northland, Iris Shoal at Kawau Island, Waiheke Island, Mokohinau Islands, Rakino Island, Fantail Bay, Coromandel Peninsula, and Omaha Cove/Leigh Harbour— the patch at Omaha Cove was eradicated by Ngāti Manuhiri in partnership with Auckland Council and was the first successful removal of the invasive seaweed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We have worked for years to protect and restore the Gulf with an intense focus over the past year on eradicating exotic caulerpa from our rohe. But with each new discovery it becomes apparent that we need to take a bigger, more holistic approach to this invasive seaweed.”

The infestation at Bostaquet Bay is located near the eastern edge of the Kawau Bay High Protection Area (HPA), and within the Kawau Bay Seafloor Protection Area (SPA) as currently proposed in the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill.

The Government’s proposed amendments to the Bill would mean some commercial fishing could be allowed in high protection areas which would hamper work in the region to rid our waters of exotic Caulerpa, says Ms MacDonald.

“This new patch of exotic caulerpa highlights the need to look at how it is being spread and closely consider what commercial fishing activity we allow in the region. So we’re renewing our call on the Government to withdraw the commercial fishing allowances they have proposed for the Marine Protection Bill and to pass the legislation without amendment.”

Ms MacDonald says the Trust will continue to work with Government, stakeholders, and the community to provide updates on the infestation at Bostaquet Bay and further response efforts.

Notes:

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is the post settlement governance entity (PSGE) responsible for representing the Ngāti Manuhiri hapū and iwi members, giving effect to the Ngāti Manuhiri Claims Settlement Act 2012 . Established in 2011, the Trust is committed to ensuring a prosperous future for Ngāti Manuhiri whānau.

. Established in 2011, the Trust is committed to ensuring a prosperous future for Ngāti Manuhiri whānau. Our rohe, moana, and interests are across Te Moananui-ā-Toi including the inner and outer islands and rocky outcrops from Aotea, to Te Paepae o Tu, to Hauturu, and Takapuna. Te Moananui-ā-Toi is the greater oceans encompassing the Hauraki Gulf and Hauraki marine park and so, we refer to the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana as Te Moananui-ā-Toi.

While a traditional/pre-European name for Bostaquet Bay has not been confirmed, it is a site of cultural significance, historically associated with conflict between local iwi and Marutūahu tribes from Hauraki, and numerous koiwi have been discovered in the area.

The Trust’s work centres on the protection of the taiao, reinvigoration of community purpose and service, maintenance of cultural integrity and investing to support the economic prosperity of future generations. More information on Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust can be found at www.ngatimanuhiri.iwi.nz.

© Scoop Media

