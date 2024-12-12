Historic Report A Significant Milestone For Partnership

Maraetaha Incorporated and Council have joined forces in a shared commitment to enhance the social, cultural, environmental, and economic well-being of both the descendant's of Maraetaha Inc and the broader Tairāwhiti community.

This partnership reflects a deep respect for the historical and cultural significance of Maraetaha whenua, which is encompassed within Waingake, Pamoa, and Mangapoike.

These lands are not only central to Gisborne’s municipal water supply, dams and pipeline infrastructure but also embody the enduring connection of Maraetaha Inc and Ngai Tāmanuhiri to their whenua.

Since 2020, Maraetaha Incorporated and Council have been working together to protect, enhance, and sustainably manage this critical land and its resources.

This collaborative journey was formally strengthened in 2022 with the establishment of a Joint Steering Group, ensuring that decisions about Maraetaha whenua are made together.

“We're excited to be working with Council in a partnership that makes sure decisions about Maraetaha whenua are made in collaboration and our voice and our story is now being known as part of the decision making process," says Bella Hawkins, Chairperson of Maraetaha Incorporated.

A significant milestone in this collaboration has been the commissioning of a historical research inquiry to better understand the acquisition of Maraetaha whenua by the Council and its predecessors.

The findings, detailed in the report titled “Gisborne’s Local Government Waterworks Acquisitions of Maraetaha 2 Lands”, are now accessible on the Gisborne District Council’s website, offering valuable insight into this historical context.

Building on the foundations of this research, the Joint Steering Group has co-developed a Strategic Direction. This framework outlines the commitments of both Maraetaha Incorporated and the Council to foster collaboration, innovation, and responsible stewardship of Maraetaha whenua for generations to come.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership to enhance the well-being and future of mana whenua, hapū, iwi, and the entire Tairāwhiti community,” adds Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann.

