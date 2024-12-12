Police Disappointed By Latest Quarter Of Wastewater Testing

Police are disappointed by a significant increase in drug use across New Zealand revealed in the latest quarter of wastewater testing.

Testing was conducted during quarter three of 2024 (July, August, and September) at the 59 wastewater sites covering around 76% of New Zealand’s population.

Methamphetamine consumption was up substantially with a more than 100% increase in use, or over double the average quantity of the drug consumed per week compared with the previous four quarters. In real terms, that is an estimated average of 32.4kg of methamphetamine consumed per week.

All policing districts recorded above average methamphetamine use when compared to the previous four quarters.

It is estimated the methamphetamine use across sample sites in quarter three equates to around $34 million per week in social harm costs.

Cocaine use had an 86% increase, with all testing sites recording above average cocaine consumption rates that equate to an estimated 5.5 kilograms used per week during this quarter.

MDMA use saw a 22% increase compared to the previous four quarters, with an estimated 8.5 kilograms of the drug used weekly. Half of the districts recorded above average use of MDMA.

A full report on these results can be found here: https://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/publications-statistics

Police, along with our partners, are exploring various reasons for the increase in drug use during this period.

The factors that influence drug use are so varied that it makes it difficult to identify a specific cause for any increase or decrease, however, we know globally that availability and pricing play a significant role in illicit drug consumption.

Detective Inspector Tim Chao of the National Drug Intelligence Bureau says Police and our Transnational Organised Crime (TNOC) partners remained focused on targeting and disrupting the supply of illegal drugs wherever they are coming from. Police has carried out a number of major [2] operations targeting the Comancheros gang and other organised crime groups, as well as the establishment of our new Gang Disruption Units [3].

“Police is one piece of this complex social challenge of trying to combat drug importation and supply as well as the more difficult part in trying to educate and deter people from using drugs in the first place.

“Police also want those who consume illicit substances to understand the violence, harm and disfunction that occurs in the manufacture and distribution of these substances before it reaches the user.

“It is extremely damaging to many communities both here and internationally. Our Police staff and partners are all working hard every day targeting those who wish to wreak havoc amongst our communities by bringing these drugs into New Zealand.

“Police and our partners are focused on our ongoing TNOC strategy which sees 20 government agencies all working towards the common purpose of trying to make New Zealand an unattractive place for organised crime groups to conduct their business.

“These results are concerning, and work continues to try and understand the sudden increase. Police are focussed daily on the enforcement of those importing and supplying these illicit drugs and remind our community that we can all play a part in reducing the social harm and misery that drugs cause by reporting any suspicious activity or information which may help us to stop those involved in these types of crimes. They can contact us directly or by using calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” says Detective Inspector Chao.

If you or anyone you know needs support with addiction or drug use, there are places they can turn to for help. Please check out this link [4] for information and guidance.

