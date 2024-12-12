Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Burnham Vegetation Fire Update #2

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Three houses have been evacuated as a precaution due to the vegetation fire near Burnham, Canterbury.

The fire area is currently estimated to be around 30 hectares in size.

One structure - a shed - has been destroyed by the fire.

The fire is not contained or controlled.

There are 22 trucks, tankers and support vehicles on the ground, with five helicopters in the air.

SH1 between Dunsandel and Burnham remains closed and will be for some time. People should continue to avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

