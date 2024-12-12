Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Local Waters Bylaw For Community Consultation In New Year

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council has voted to consult the community in January 2025 on a new draft Local Waters Combined Bylaw.

The draft bylaw provides a clear framework and will bring rules about drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and trade waste into one place, making it easier for businesses and the public to understand and comply with them.

The proposed bylaw protects public health and safety, safeguards the environment, helps Horowhenua District plan for future growth and ensures users pay for trade waste.

It is proposed to replace the current Trade Waste Bylaw 2015, current Water Supply Bylaw 2020, revoked Wastewater Bylaw 2015, and introduce Stormwater regulations.

Formal public consultation on the draft Bylaw is scheduled to begin in mid-January and run for two months.

