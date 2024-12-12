New Developer Confirmed For Band Rotunda Project

Band Rotunda Aerial concept | image credit: Matter Visuals

Wellington City Council is pleased to announce a developer has been identified and officers have been approved to negotiate a development agreement for the iconic heritage listed Band Rotunda site on Oriental Bay following today’s Council Meeting.

Plans for the popular waterfront property include a bathhouse and day spa, restaurant and bar, and public access to the roof top.

Developer Watson Group Limited approached Council with a unique development proposal to revitalise the Band Rotunda site.

Preliminary works including earthquake strengthening and restoration of the site is scheduled to start in the new year.

Wellington City Mayor Tory Whanau says this is great news to end the year on.

“This has been a complicated process which has involved a lot of hard mahi from officers, ensuring they get the right balance with the site, with a focus on restoration, ensuring it’s a destination location, and making sure it’s resilient for future generations too.”

The landmark site was built in 1937, and has been closed since 2012 as it has required extensive strengthening and restoration work. The project is expected to be finished in 2027 to coincide with the 90th anniversary of the bathing pavilion opening.

Project negotiations and cost details are commercially sensitive and unavailable.

Background:

· The first incarnation of the Band Rotunda made its appearance in Oriental Bay in 1919, but was moved to Central Park in Brooklyn in 1936 to allow for a sturdier building which could also accommodate bathers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

