Outdoor Fires Banned In Coastal Wairarapa From Friday

Photo/Supplied

Open air fires will be prohibited in around half of Wairarapa from 8am on Friday 13 December until further notice.

The northern, central and southern coastal zones will be in a prohibited fire season, after changing from open to restricted fire seasons last week. This area includes Aorangi Forest Park and the eastern coast up to Mataikona.

Wellington District Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says all Wairarapa continues to have hot, dry and windy weather conditions, but the eastern side is drying out faster.

"We’re keeping a really close eye on the vegetation in the area as it dries out and becomes even more flammable," he says.

"There’s already so much dry vegetation out there that could easily catch fire and spread fast. This includes pasture grass, coastal dune grasses, gorse, scrub, and pine forests."

Phil Soal says in these conditions, it’s much harder for Fire and Emergency to protect people, property and the environment from fires.

"If any fires get started, they will be fast-moving and very hard to bring under control," he says.

"If you’re not sure whether you should be lighting a fire, go to checkitsalright.nz where you can enter your address and find out. The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity and provides fire safety advice."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

