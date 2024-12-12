Three Arrests And Drugs, Guns And Cash Seized In Taranaki Operation

Seized vehicle (Photo/Supplied)

Three people have been arrested and drugs, firearms and cash seized in a series of search warrants in New Plymouth yesterday and today.

The Taranaki Organised Crime unit executed the warrants as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Taranaki area over the past two months.

About 1kg of methamphetamine was located and seized, along with three rifles – one of which was a prohibited style – two pistols, cash, cannabis and LSD.

Two men, aged 34 and 53, and a woman, aged 25, will now appear before the courts on a range of charges.

The 34-year-old man is a patched member of the King Cobras.

Seized patch (Photo/Supplied)

Police’s Asset Recovery Unit has also seized a boat, three vehicles, a Harley Davidson motorbike, a Honda road bike, and two dirt bikes from various locations in New Plymouth, and will allege through the courts that they were purchased with the profits from criminal activity.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Paula Drewery says this seizure is significant for Taranaki communities.

“The methamphetamine seized in particular takes a large amount of drugs off the streets.

“Every seizure like this takes ill-gotten gains out of the hands of those who are causing misery in our communities by peddling highly addictive drugs to those who can least afford to use them.

“We are committed to holding these people to account by putting them before the courts and ensuring they are stripped of assets bought with their criminal profits.”

