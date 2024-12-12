Jesse Elias Appointed To Tawa Community Board

Tawa Community Board has voted to appoint Jesse Elias (Te Āti Awa) as a Board member, replacing Jackson Lacy who has resigned as he has moved overseas.

Board Chair Jill Day says Monday night’s Board meeting voted unanimously to appoint Jesse.

Jesse’s background makes him well suited for the Board role – he lives locally, is employed locally, and works as a youth worker in the area. An ex-pupil at Tawa College, Jesse is also studying at Te Wānanga o Raukawa, Ōtaki.

Jill Day says Jesse, like Jackson Lacy, brings a young voice to the Board. “We need young people to get fully involved in their communities and to embrace local democracy – and Jesse is up to the challenge."

Jesse adds: “I am honoured to have been chosen for this role. I value the work of the Community Board and I look forward to working for my community.”

In his recent resignation letter, Jackson Lacy wrote: “Being able to contribute to this kaupapa for the past five years, alongside dedicated and talented people - both on the Board and across Council - has been the honour of a lifetime. We’ve achieved a lot over my time on the Board, and I know that whoever is appointed will be able to build on these wins”

Jill Day says: "we were very fortunate to have Jackson with his energy, enthusiasm and experience on the board for the past 5 years. We know that the community will be pleased to know that the perspectives of young people living in Tawa will continue to be present at the Board table."

