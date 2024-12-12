Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Jesse Elias Appointed To Tawa Community Board

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Tawa Community Board has voted to appoint Jesse Elias (Te Āti Awa) as a Board member, replacing Jackson Lacy who has resigned as he has moved overseas.

Board Chair Jill Day says Monday night’s Board meeting voted unanimously to appoint Jesse.

Jesse’s background makes him well suited for the Board role – he lives locally, is employed locally, and works as a youth worker in the area. An ex-pupil at Tawa College, Jesse is also studying at Te Wānanga o Raukawa, Ōtaki.

Jill Day says Jesse, like Jackson Lacy, brings a young voice to the Board. “We need young people to get fully involved in their communities and to embrace local democracy – and Jesse is up to the challenge."

Jesse adds: “I am honoured to have been chosen for this role. I value the work of the Community Board and I look forward to working for my community.”

In his recent resignation letter, Jackson Lacy wrote: “Being able to contribute to this kaupapa for the past five years, alongside dedicated and talented people - both on the Board and across Council - has been the honour of a lifetime. We’ve achieved a lot over my time on the Board, and I know that whoever is appointed will be able to build on these wins”

Jill Day says: "we were very fortunate to have Jackson with his energy, enthusiasm and experience on the board for the past 5 years. We know that the community will be pleased to know that the perspectives of young people living in Tawa will continue to be present at the Board table."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 