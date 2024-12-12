New Appointments To GHL Board

There are some new faces joining the Gisborne Holdings Ltd board table but they’re no stranger to top business in the region.

Gisborne District Council is pleased to announce the reappointment of Andrew Allan and Hayden Swann, along with the appointment of Richard Burke and Alice Pettigrew as new directors to the GHL board.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says there was huge interest in the positions with an excellent array of applicants.

“It is exciting times for GHL and Council as we work together on behalf of our ratepayers to bring GHL’s new strategic plan to life,” she said.

Current board chair John Rae is joined by Mr Burke and Mrs Pettigrew who have been appointed to three-year terms, while Mr Swann and Mr Allan are two-year terms.

“These appointments reflect Council’s commitment to robust governance while advancing GHL’s strategic objectives with a strong eye to enhancing regional economic resilience and prosperity.”

Mr Allan and Mr Swann are experienced directors who have been on the GHL board six and four years respectively. “They bring continuity and proven expertise to the board, reinforcing strong leadership and strategic direction,” says Mayor Stoltz.

Mr Burke and Mrs Pettigrew bring a wealth of commercial, governance and strategic acumen to the board. “Their expertise aligns with GHL’s focus on innovative investments and regional development.”

For the past 14 years Mr Burke has been the chief executive officer of LeaderBrand Produce, leading the local company through significant growth and market expansion. He oversaw the development and construction of the $17million new state-of-the-art salad processing in Gisborne, the creation of $11million new post-harvest facilities and the development of an 11-hectare indoor farming facility.

Mrs Pettigrew is the current chief executive of Eastland Generation and was previously the chief operating officer of Eastland Group, an organisation she joined nearly a decade ago.

Mrs Stoltz says GHL has a pivotal role to play as Council’s commercial trading arm, managing key investments and assets critical to the region’s development. “These appointments will ensure that GHL delivers a strong performance while fostering sustainable growth aligned with Council and community aspirations,” she says.

Council is the sole shareholder of GHL. The organisation’s new strategic plan was approved in July and Richard Searle was recently announced as the new chief executive of GHL.

Council used an independent recruitment advisor to assist in finding the new directors. A shortlist of eight were interviewed by Council before the final decisions were made. The new directors will start this month.

