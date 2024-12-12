Burnham Fire Update #3

Firefighters supported by two helicopters are continuing to work on extinguishing the vegetation fire that has been burning alongside SH1 near Burnham this afternoon.

Incident Commander Mike Johns says that the response is beginning to be scaled back slowly, but multiple crews, tankers and fire trucks are still at the scene along with two helicopters with monsoon buckets.

Residents from nearby homes who were evacuated this afternoon have been allowed to return home

Crews will be patrolling the scene overnight to deal with any flare-ups.

The fire size has not changed - it is still estimated to have burned about 30 hectares, partly within the Selwyn River bed and partly on adjoining farmland.

SH1 has reopened.

A fire investigation is underway. The investigators' preliminary finding is that the fire is linked to a vehicle that experienced a tyre blow-out. However, that will not be confirmed until the investigation is complete.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

