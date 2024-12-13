Burnham Fire Update #4

Fresh crews of firefighters will be working on the Burnham fireground today to continue the work of fully extinguishing the fire which broke out alongside SH1 near the Selwyn River yesterday afternoon.

Incident Commander Mike Johns says that the crews working overnight dealt with a few flare-ups, which included "candling" - when whole trees were on fire.

This morning heavy machinery will be working to help dig out deep seated hotspots so firefighters can cool them thoroughly. That work will continue all day.

Conditions are relatively cool this morning and light rain is forecast for the area later today.

Fire and Emergency's Canterbury and Mid-South Canterbury districts are in a restricted fire season, meaning permits are required for outdoor fires. Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to find out the rules about outdoor fires for every part of New Zealand.

